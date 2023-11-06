Mild & breezy forecast continues forest fire threat for the next several days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our temperatures will stay above average by a lot for the next few days with no real rain chances in sight until later this week.

Today and Tonight

While the forecast will start a little on the cool side this morning, it will not stay there for long. The weekend time change means it is getting daylight earlier and temperatures will warm up faster. Look for a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low 70s. The biggest issue we will continue to see today is some breezy conditions, which will not help the wildfire threat. We could see gusts up to 15 mph or so today.

Remember, there is a burn ban between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and you need to be aware of your surroundings outside those hours. Some counties have an all-out burn ban. Make sure you check with local leaders for your area before you do any burning and avoid it completely if it is still breezy until we get a good soaking rain.

Tonight, it will likely still be breezy at times as clouds drift back and forth. Lows will only drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a very small chance for rain will be the story as you go cast your ballot, if you haven’t already, on Election Day Tuesday. Remember, if you don’t vote, don’t complain! A lot of folks fought for your right to vote, so make sure you make your voice heard. It will still be breezy at that southwest breeze will push our temperatures even higher. Highs will top out in the mid-70s. That stray shower chance lingers into Tuesday night and lows drop into the mid to upper 50s again.

Wednesday is looking drier, but, you guessed it, breezy. It will likely be the warmest day of the week as highs top out near 80°. We should drop to around 60° overnight as clouds start to move in ahead of our very much-needed rain chances that start on Thursday. Models are still conflicted about what time of day they will be here, but I can tell you it looks like the heaviest rain will be Thursday night into Friday. Temps will struggle toward 70° on Thursday before falling into the upper 40s with the front.

The rain chances will keep our temperatures in the 50s on Friday and the upper 30s on Friday night as the system moves out.

Veterans Day weekend looks amazing, but back closer to where it should be temperature-wise if you have outdoor plans.

Have a good week and stay safe!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (Brandon Robinson | WYMT Weather)

