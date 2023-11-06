A look at the candidates for Kentucky’s Secretary of State

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Polls across the Commonwealth will open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Even the person in charge of the state’s elections, the current secretary of state, is on the ballot.

Incumbent Republican Michael Adams will face off against Democratic challenger Buddy Wheatley.

“When I started, we had hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians on the rolls who had moved away or passed away or had been put away. We’ve worked really hard to have our voter rolls cleaned up,” said Sec. Adams.

Wheatley said there is still work to be done to make voting more accessible.

“No matter where they’re at, in the city, a suburb, a small town or on a farm, they deserve a safe, secure and convenient way to cast their vote,” said Wheatley.

Adams said he would want to keep early voting at three days in non-presidential voting years.

“I want to protect the three days that we’ve got, the quadrupling of voting days that we got already for Kentuckians,” said Sec. Adams. “We need to look at expanding voting days in a presidential election beyond just the three days because the model is just so much higher.”

Wheatley expressed the need to expand the current election season.

“We’re still one of the hardest places to vote in the country,” said Wheatley. “We don’t have very many early voting days. The average is 23. We have three early voting days.”

Kentucky is a closed primary state, meaning that the primary elections are limited to those who are registered Republicans and registered Democrats. Both candidates have expressed a desire to open the primaries to independent and other third-party voters to increase civic engagement.

“It would allow independents and other registered voters, non-democrat, non-republican voters, to vote in our primaries, and when they go to the primary, they simply choose a ballot that they would like to vote on; a republican ballot or a democratic ballot,” said Wheatley.

According to Sec. Adams, the current structure disenfranchises the growing subset of independent Kentuckian voters.

“Independent voters are taxpayers, and they’re paying for these elections,” said Sec. Adams. “They shouldn’t be disenfranchised. They should be welcomed into the process. They ought to be able to vote, too.”

Since 2017, Republicans have had control of Kentucky’s general assembly. Wheatley’s vision for the job of secretary of state includes pushing for a citizen-driven, independent redistricting commission that would reassess the borders of the state’s current legislative districts.

“They would present their plan, their maps, and yes, they still would have to go before the general assembly to get the final maps ‘OK’d’ as per our constitution,” said Wheatley.

However, Sec. Adams is against the plan, citing the state’s constitution.

“It’s very clear in the state constitution that the power to draw the districts is a legislative power and it’s explicitly committed only to one group of people, which is the general assembly,” said Sec. Adams.

Polls throughout the Commonwealth will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those who are still in line at 6 p.m. will still be able to cast their vote.

