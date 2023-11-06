KY educational corporation asks for winter glove donations for students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Educational Development Corporation (KEDC) in Lexington is dedicated to serving the teachers and students of 78 public school districts.

Beyond helping with grant funding and other resources, they like to help kids in a different “kind” of way.

“So, a lot of our districts are in poverty zones, but not just the thoughts of poverty, we want all students to have that access, not only in education but in life,” said KEDC’s Project Development Coordinator Carla Kersey.

Kersey said as the weather gets colder, KEDC is looking to step outside of the box with their latest donation drive, The Kind Project.

“You hear of a lot of coat drives, but you don’t hear of a lot of winter gloves, so we wanted to do something unique, and if there’s a snow day and schools called off, what about these kids that want to go out and play in the snow?’ said Kersey. “I know what it feels like to touch that icy snow, so its cold, and we want to protect them and keep them safe and keep them warm.”

But in order to succeed in their out of the box idea, they need donated gloves to go in it.

“The best thing about these kinds of drives is you don’t have to be present. You can actually get on your Amazon app and pick these packages of winter gloves and type in our address, then they ship automatically here and we get them,” she said.

Kersey said the timing of this project is significant in more ways than one.

“November 13th is actually World Kindness Day, so its amazing what one small act of kindness can create a huge impact,” she added.

Kersey said once they receive all of the gloves, they will drop them off to each of the Family Resource and Youth Service Center coordinators across the districts they cover.

KEDC is accepting new and gently used gloves of all sizes.

If you wish to drop them off in-person, you can bring them to KEDC’s Lexington office at 118 James Court, Suite 60, Lexington, KY 40505.

The Kind Project will continue until the end of November.

