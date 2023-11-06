Kentucky-South Carolina kickoff, TV channel announced

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, file photo, Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr....
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, file photo, Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. carries the ball as South Carolina's Shilo Sanders defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky believes it's perseverance through an emotionally trying season will pay off this season with a return to winning football. The Wildcats return 14 starters from a 5-6 squad that struggled against a grueling 10-game Southeastern Conference schedule but regrouped to close with a TaxSlayer Bowl victory over North Carolina State. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - As the regular season winds down for Kentucky Football, the Southeastern Conference announced what time the Wildcats’ contest will be at South Carolina on Monday.

Kentucky’s final conference game on Nov. 18 is set for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

South Carolina leads the series all-time against Kentucky, 19 wins to Kentucky’s 14 with a tie.

The Gamecocks won last season’s matchup, 24-14 in Lexington but Kentucky has won seven of the last nine contests in the series.

