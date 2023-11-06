Kentucky-South Carolina kickoff, TV channel announced
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - As the regular season winds down for Kentucky Football, the Southeastern Conference announced what time the Wildcats’ contest will be at South Carolina on Monday.
Kentucky’s final conference game on Nov. 18 is set for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
South Carolina leads the series all-time against Kentucky, 19 wins to Kentucky’s 14 with a tie.
The Gamecocks won last season’s matchup, 24-14 in Lexington but Kentucky has won seven of the last nine contests in the series.
