Justin Edwards Named to Preseason Naismith Watch List

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - With the college basketball season getting ready to tip off officially, one Kentucky swingman made the watch list for National Player of the Year.

On Monday, Justin Edwards was recognized as an early candidate for the Naismith Trophy Men’s Player of the Year.

The Philadelphia, Pa. native had 17 points to go along with nine rebounds in Kentucky’s 99-53 exhibition victory against Kentucky State.

Edwards was ranked as high as No. 3 in the 2023 recruiting class. He was a McDonald’s All-American and the Co-MVP of the Iverson Classic.

Kentucky begins their quest for a ninth national championship against New Mexico State on Monday at 8:00 p.m. at Rupp Arena.

