Gov. Andy Beshear makes final campaign stop in the mountains

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman hosted a re-election rally in Pikeville Monday.

The rally kicked off at the Appalachian Wireless Arena at noon, bringing supporters to the Main Street stage, serving as the team’s final stop in the mountains before the polls open Tuesday.

“Oh, you gotta earn it. Listen, these jobs aren’t given. You get out there, you bust your butt, you talk to every voter you can,” Beshear said. “And we’ve got a good story to tell; one of results for this community and every other one. But I hustle this hard as governor, too, knowing every day is special. Every day is an opportunity to improve somebody’s life.”

With Gov. Beshear, Lt. Gov. Coleman, Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins and the faces of the democratic party ticket on-site, supporters gathered to celebrate the incumbent governor in his pursuit for four more years.

“We’re running for something and my opponent is running against someone. If all you have is negative things to say about somebody else, you’re not the person to lead all of us into the future,” Beshear said.

He said the importance of Tuesday’s election cannot be overstated

“The election tomorrow is going to set the tone for the next four years, but I think the next several decades.” Beshear said.

His hope, he said, is to continue a trajectory of growth in the bluegrass state. though early polling research suggested Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron are neck-and-neck for the seat, he believes the people will show up and put their trust in him.

“The only poll that matters is the results on Tuesday. Listen, we’re excited. We believe we go into this final day ahead, because we see these crowds and this energy; people believing this isn’t my campaign it’s our campaign,” he said.

Polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m. Anyone waiting in line at 6 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.

