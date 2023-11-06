Former Bengals player and NFL surprise mom with Super Bowl tickets

The mom of six got a special surprise from a Bengals legend.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LEBANON (WXIX) - A mother of six received the thrill of a lifetime when a Bengals player called and surprised her with Super Bowl tickets.

Amy Holbrook-Roddy, who is a military spouse, was honored by the NFL and USO for her dedication to her family, according to both organization’s Instagram pages.

“Master Sergeant Roddy’s wife, Amy Holbrook-Roddy, has been a tireless supporter of her husband and family while Master Sergeant Roddy has spent numerous trips away from home. It is this sacrifice that goes unnoticed, but not tonight. Joining us now via phone is Cincinnati Bengals legend, TJ Houshmandzadeh,” the announcer said.”

Amy’s face lit up as soon as she heard the former wide receiver’s name. But that wasn’t the only surprise.

“This is TJ Houshmandzadeh,” he said via FaceTime. “I just want to say thank you from myself and the Cincinnati Bengals Nation. You have gone above and beyond as an outstanding military spouse. We all see you. As a token of our gratitude, the USO would like to present to you two tickets to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas this February.”

Watch Amy’s reaction to her Super Bowl surprise below:

The Super Bowl will be on Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

