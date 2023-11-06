Forbid Them Not Ministries creating church, community for all abilities

HAGERHILL, Ky. (WYMT) - A ministry planted between Paintsville and Prestonsburg is hoping to provide a pew for every person.

Forbid Them Not Ministries opened its doors to people of all abilities, providing a safe sanctuary for those in the area who may not always feel comfortable in a church setting because of a diagnosis.

“A lot of people are just ignorant to all this, which means unlearned. They just don’t understand it; they don’t know,” said Chris Crider. “A lot of times, these kids will yell out or scream out or get fidgety and stim. And it can be distracting, at times, to people that don’t understand it.”

The mission, founded by Crider and his wife Courtney, was inspired by their own experience as the parents to three children- two of whom have autism spectrum diagnoses. They hope to be welcoming to anyone on the spectrum, or with a different diagnosis or sensory processing challenges. He said the families often feel isolated by their circumstances.

“They don’t want to bother people. Don’t want to be distraction. But they need to hear about Jesus as much as anybody else,” said Crider.

The Criders wanted to turn isolation to invitation, working to build their community while also providing a place for Christ to be the center.

“It’s a blessing and I’m thankful just to help people and be able to give them a little encouragement,” said Crider. “A lot of times, it’s just what people need is a judge free zone.”

The church services began in the Mountain Arts Center this spring, until they found a new home at Hagerhill Freewill Baptist Church.

Many families have began to take advantage of the opportunity- some with children on the autism spectrum, others with varying neurodiversities, and some neurotypical- saying it feels good to have a welcoming place to worship.

“We’ve had churches that pretty much asked us to leave,” said Billie Chain, the mother of 19-year-old twins who both have autism. “But if they get loud, the pastor just gets louder. You know, they don’t think nothing of it. They welcome us.”

The ministry meets every other Sunday at 2 p.m. and is always welcoming new attendees and donations. Find out how you can be part of the mission here.

