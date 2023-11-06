Fire danger lingers as dry spell continues

Hot weather
Hot weather(Pexels via WSI / IBM)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our streak of dry, mild weather continues as we kick off the work week. As a result, the fire risk will remain elevated. We are tracking some relief for the end of the week.

Tonight Through Tuesday Night

Dry weather will continue through tonight as high pressure sits near the eastern coast. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

The forecast remains mostly dry for Election Day on Tuesday. An isolated shower will be possible as a warm front moves across the area, but most of us will be dry and mild. Highs top out in the mid-70s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

We are tracking some clearing conditions into Tuesday night. Lows fall into the mid-50s under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky.

Warming Up Ahead Of Cold Front

Once our warm front passes, some milder air will begin to filter into the region for Wednesday. High temperatures top out in the upper-70s under a mostly sunny sky. We are also tracking some breezy weather. We could see winds up to 15-20 mph at times. We remain dry into Wednesday night as lows only fall into the mid-60s.

We are tracking a cold front to end the work week. As a result, some much-needed rain looks to return as temperatures begin to dip.

Scattered showers are possible on Thursday under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures top out in the upper-60s, and lows bottom out in the upper-40s.

Scattered showers linger into Friday, especially for the first half of the day. Highs only reach the upper-50s under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows dip into the mid-30s by Friday night.

Weekend Forecast

The forecast for the upcoming weekend is looking cooler and drier.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday top out in the mid-and-upper-50s under a mostly sunny sky.

Overnight lows fall into the mid-and-upper-30s.

