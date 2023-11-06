Crews battling EKY fires as dry streak sticks around

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wildfires continue to burn in several Eastern Kentucky counties.

“Last night, you could see over the mountain, an orange, an orange type color. You could see the fire radiating over the mountain,” Shemar Carr said.

On Monday, there were fires burning close to homes, power lines and an electric substation in Harlan County.

“That’s our main concern is the houses. Keeping the fire away from them. The fire department doesn’t really have the resource like the division of forestry does,” Anthony Williams, the assistant chief with the Evarts Fire Department, said.

Since Saturday afternoon, firefighters at the state and local level have been busy battling the blazes.

“The fire departments have been working pretty much around the clock. Fires are backing down out of the mountains,” Dewayne Anderson, with the Kentucky Division of Forestry, added.

The exact cause of the fire is not known, but firefighters said the ground is dry, and dry leaves act as fuel to keep fires going.

Some people were told to leave their home as crews worked to establish a boundary to stop the spread of the flames.

“It is concerning. We say several departments out. It is putting a stress on our emergency services. Many have been out the last 96 hours. If it wasn’t for our volunteer fire departments many would have lost their homes this weekend,” David McGill, with the Harlan County Emergency Management, explained.

Fires were also reported in Bell, Breathitt, Perry, Owsley and Knox counties.

Officials said, at one time, a fire in Bell County was burning more than 1,800 acres.

The WYMT First Alert Weather team said beneficial rain chances are in the forecast. You can find more here.

