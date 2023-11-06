Candidates for governor make final push ahead of Election Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The two candidates for governor are making passes through central Kentucky their last chance before election day.

Republican nominee Attorney General Daniel Cameron says he’s feeling confident there will be a new governor in the Commonwealth.

I’m excited. The momentum is high. The energy is high. The polling caught up with what we already knew,” Cameron said.

In a surprise announcement, Cameron says he’ll be joined by former president Donald Trump in a tele-rally Monday night.

“He’s going to talk about how much of a disaster Andy Beshear has been over the course of these last three and a half years,” said Cameron. “That is a message I hear when I go from Community to community.”

Democratic incumbent Governor Andy Beshear visiting eastern Kentucky Monday morning touting economic investments and a record-low unemployment rate. He says he’s ready to continue working for Kentucky to finish what he started.

“From the pandemic, flooding, tornadoes, wind storms, ice storms, yet I stand here. More optimistic, more enthusiastic, more hopeful for our future than any point in our lifetime,” said Beshear.

The two disagree on a lot of topics like abortion, the future of education and the economy. However, they both admit the future of the bluegrass now hangs in the hopeful hands of voters.

“Everyone you get out in your family, your friends, anyone you know who might not have, to go vote, that will be the difference,” Beshear said.

After this stop, Beshear will head to Lousiville for another appearance at 8:30 p.m.

Cameron has a 6:15 event on Monday night in his hometown, Elizabethtown.

Both candidates will be holding court Tuesday evening in Louisville.

