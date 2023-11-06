Bruce Stephens Jr., Hazard community leader, dies at 99

Bruce Stephens, Jr., of Hazard
Bruce Stephens, Jr., of Hazard(Credit: Leigh Anne Stephens)
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man who many describe as a community leader in Hazard died on Saturday, November 4.

Bruce Stephens, Jr. was an attorney in Hazard and a World War II Veteran.

Stephens served as a Radioman Second Class in the South Pacific on U.S.S. PCS 1388 and received three medals and two stars for combat at Iwo Jima & Okinawa, according to an obituary provided by family.

Stephens later earned a law degree in 1950 and began working in Hazard as an attorney for Kentucky River Coal Corporation, where he served 36 years as attorney, general counsel, executive vice president and member of the board of directors for the company.

He also served as a charter member of the board of directors of Leadership Kentucky and served on the Region 12 Vocational Education Advisory committee, EKCEP Advisory Committee and the Hazard Independent College Foundation.

He established the Bruce and Virginia Stephens Scholarship Endowment for part-time students at Hazard Community College.

Services will be held at Maggard Mountain View, Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with the funeral to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass or to the Bruce and Virginia J. Stephens Endowed Scholarship Fund at Hazard Community and Technical College.

