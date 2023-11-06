Breaking down the races you will see on the Election Day ballot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With Election Day fast approaching, it can be difficult to keep track of the races and the candidates.

“When you do a good job for all people, then each person will give you a second look regardless of your party,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

Republican challenger and current Attorney General Daniel Cameron is confident going into Election Day.

“We feel very good about where we are, and that we’re going to win on November 7th,” said Attorney General Cameron.

In the race for secretary of state, republican Michael Adams hopes to serve a second term, while democratic challenger Buddy Wheatley is running to expand early voting and increase voter participation.

“It’s about ensuring that we keep early voting, that we keep facilitated absentee voting, things that we’ve implemented, make sure it’s easy to vote but still hard to cheat,” said Sec. Adams.

Wheatley said Kentucky’s lower voter participation is what motivated him to run for the position in the first place.

“Low voter turnout is a big reason why I’m running,” Wheatley said. “We really do need to focus on this in Kentucky.”

Daniel Cameron’s run for governor leaves the attorney general position open, with republican candidate and Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky Russell Coleman facing off against former U.S. Air Force JAG Attorney Colonel Pamela Stevenson for the role.

“You need an attorney general, working with a governor with a sense of urgency to push back on that violence,” said Coleman.

Stevenson said she wants to work with closely with counties to focus on issues impacting Kentuckians on a local level.

“My job is to make sure as the people’s lawyer, that we make sure that we’re for the people, by the people, to serve the people,” said Col. Stevenson.

Republican Allison Ball, who has hit her term limit as state treasurer, is now running for auditor; it is a job that entails examining the state’s financial transactions. Ball will face tax attorney and democratic candidate Kim Reeder.

“This is an area that we need to keep an eye on, that we need to make sure processes are correct, that money is being transferred the way it’s supposed to,” said Ball.

Reeder, who became a substitute teacher amidst the state’s teacher shortage, said her candidacy is fueled by a desire to give back to her community.

“I am very committed to serving Kentuckians as I’ve shown with my teaching background,” said Reeder.

Kentucky’s treasurer plays a vital role in managing the state’s debt and other financial dealings.

“I have the skills, the qualifications to be treasurer,” said democratic candidate Michael Bowman.

Bowman lost the race for treasurer in 2019. This time, he will face off against Garrard County attorney and republican candidate Mark Metcalf.

“Electing me means that you will have a treasurer that’s looking for ways to save money as opposed to spend money,” said Metcalf.

Former republican house majority floor leader Jonathan Shell will face off against democratic challenger and economic development consultant Sierra Enlow for the job of agriculture commissioner.

“I fight for three things: I fight for my family, I fight for my farm, and I fight for conservative values,” said Shell.

Enlow said her experience in both the private and public sectors will help in representing Kentucky’s agriculture community.

“I saw how much advocacy Kentucky farmers really needed and that they needed this professionality in the conversation.

Both candidates for governor will make stops throughout the commonwealth.

On Sunday, Gov. Beshear visited voters in Newport. On Monday, he will make stops in Pikeville, Prestonsburg, Morehead, Lexington and Louisville.

Republican candidate for governor attorney general Daniel Cameron wrapped up his bus tour Saturday, making stops in western Kentucky and Louisville. On Monday, he will travel to Fort Wright, Lexington, Louisville, Bowling Green and will wrap up in his hometown of Elizabethtown.

