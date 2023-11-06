Arson investigation underway after 2 fires set in Claiborne County

CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for the people responsible for setting two separate fires in the Jones Ridge area of Claiborne County.

The first fire was set on Sept. 19, where a barn was burned and destroyed.

The second fire happened overnight Thursday into Friday. Cut hay was burned in a field and destroyed, according to the sheriff’s office.

A $10,000 reward was being offered by the property owners for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone who knows information about the fires was asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division with the sheriff’s office at 423-626-2501.

