London PD searching for missing person

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department issued a Golden Alert for Matthew Rojem, 28.

Rojem went missing from Frisch’s Big Boy at 4:00 p.m. on Friday.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a black coat, black shoes, and a black shirt with “Frisch’s” on the back.

Rojem was seen this morning around 9:15 a.m. at Burger King on KY-192.

He reportedly attempted to buy a bus ticket but was denied because he did not have a form of I.D.

Matthew Rojem is Autistic, has ADHD and has Behavioral Health Issues. He is dependent on medication and it was reported that he does not have any medication with him.

If you see Rojem or have any information about where he is please call (606)-878-7000.

