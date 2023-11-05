Laurel County celebrates those who served

By Jack Demmler
Nov. 4, 2023
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members gathered outside the Laurel County Courthouse for the annual veterans celebration.

The celebration included a proclamation honoring veterans, a 21-gun salute from the London Disabled American Veterans (DAV), and a parade through the town.

“We owe the veterans so much,” Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown said. “Each and every person owes veterans everything for what we have in our country.”

Veterans like James Roark, who served in the military for 16 years.

Roark told his dad he was going to join the military at the age of nine after meeting a Vietnam War veteran.

“Talking with him and sitting with him a lot of times, he didn’t talk about a whole lot of things, but he was an enjoyable man to talk with,” Roark said. “His name was Steve Spurlock and I enjoyed talking with him, so my mind was set up at that time to join the service.”

After serving for 16 years, Roark began working with the DAV, serving at a PTSD clinic.

On Saturday, Roark and many who have served were honored and celebrated by community members of all ages.

“It shows me some people out there that does show the respect and there is some people that give the honor where it needs to be with a lot of veterans that sure need a lift up at times,” Roark said.

