Kentucky football picks up first win in Starkville since 2008

STARKVILLE, MS (WYMT) - Eleven is the magic number for Mark Stoops who got his first win on Mississippi State’s home field in his 11-year tenure as the head coach of Kentucky Football. The UK program picked up their first win in Mississippi since 2008, as each team has traded turns defending their home venues since 2015.

Kentucky scored on their opening drive after a 37-yard connection from quarterback Devin Leary to redshirt fifth-year wide receiver Tayvion Robinson put the Cats in the redzone. The drive was completed with a short pass up the middle to junior running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye for the touchdown and an early 7-0 lead.

The Bulldogs were without their starting quarterback Will Rogers due to injury. Mississippi State’s backup QB Mike Wright was unable to help his team convert on their first drive, giving UK a chance to make it a two-score game, however, the Cats would punt the ball away on the second drive following an incomplete pass to sophomore WR Barion Brown on third down.

MSU would put their first points on the board in the second quarter after a 19-play drive that lasted for over 12 minutes and ended in a 25-yard field goal.

During a slow quarter, Kentucky’s senior inside linebacker D’Eryk Jackson added some excitement with a pick-6 ran in for 28 yards, extending the Cats lead to 14-3. The interception was Jackson’s second of the season.

Several first-down conversions from senior RB Ray Davis and a 22-yard run from Brown put the Cats back in the redzone at the end of the second quarter. The group effort on the possession continued when sophomore WR Dane Key caught Leary’s short pass to advance the ball one yard, hitting pay dirt and giving UK a 21-3 lead at halftime.

It looked like the same duo would start the third quarter with a touchdown, but Leary’s pass to Key in the end zone was ruled incomplete after the referees said Key bobbled the ball as he fell out of bounds. The Cats settled for a 32-yard field goal to go up 24-3.

In the fourth quarter, the ESPN broadcast reported that Leary left the game and was in the injury tent after a hard hit. Backup QB and former Somerset player Kaiya Sheron entered the game, however, Sheron was unable to convert on downs after throwing an incomplete pass, turning the ball over to the Bulldogs.

MSU would inch their way toward the end zone, but several penalties kept them from scoring their first TD of the game.

A 24-3 win puts the Wildcats in the lead for the all-time series now at 26-25 and makes the program bowl eligible.

Up next for UK, the Cats play host to No. 8 Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 11 at noon.

