Friends and family remember the life of Whitesburg firefighter

Whitesburg Fire Department Assistant Chief Joe Back
Whitesburg Fire Department Assistant Chief Joe Back(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, hundreds of friends and family gathered to celebrate the life of Whitesburg Fire Department Assistant Chief Joseph ‘Joe’ Back.

Back died while on an EMS call on Oct. 30th.

Whitesburg Fire Department Deputy Chief, Jeff Swisher, said Back was a great person to call a friend.

“So, he’s the kind of guy that you don’t necessarily want to say, ‘I was Joe’s friend.’ What you want to hear is Joe say, ‘I was his friend.’ I thought I was his friend, but if Joe said, ‘That’s my friend.’ That’s all I needed,” he said.

He added that Joe was a positive person and never complained.

“As long as I’ve known Joe, I never heard anyone said anything bad about him. He was just one of those people that everybody liked, respected. He did his job, he never complained. I don’t think I ever heard Joe complain once,” he explained.

Several fire officials across the state and beyond attended and paid their respects.

“I have no idea how many fire departments are represented here, but it’s amazing how many people have showed up to this and got the bagpipes which, if you’re human, you get choked up when those things start,” he said.

Swisher said Back was the textbook definition of nice.

“If you had a picture of him in the dictionary about a nice person, this is what a nice person is, Joe was it,” he said.

Below is a video of his funeral procession.

