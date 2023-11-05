Coaches Poll Top 25 released heading into week 11 of CFB

(WYMT) - One of the biggest rivalry games in college football wrapped for the last time for the foreseeable future; Oklahoma fell to in-state rival Oklahoma State 27-24 over the weekend but the Sooners still trump the Cowboys in this week’s Coaches Poll top 25.

The Sooners drop down five spots to No. 16 while the Cowboys join the list right below OU at No. 17.

Georgia remains king after Missouri gave the Bulldogs a run for their money. The Tigers held up in Athens, managing to score 21 points against the Bulldogs and holding UGA to 30 points. Despite the strong performance against the toughest team in the nation, Missouri slid down one spot to No. 15 while Georgia stayed at No. 1.

The Lousiville Cardinals continue to climb the poll, jumping four spots to No. 11 after a 34-3 win over Virginia Tech.

Kentucky broke a three-game losing streak when they beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday night 24-3, the first time the program won in Starkville since 2008. The win earned the Cats four votes in the poll.

Schools that have dropped out this week include Air Force, who fell out from No. 17 after losing to Army 23-3, UCLA and USC.

Here is the Coaches Poll top 25:

1. Georgia (9-0)

2. Michigan (9-0)

3. Ohio State (9-0)

4. Florida State (9-0)

5. Washington (9-0)

6. Oregon (8-1)

7. Texas (8-1)

8. Alabama (8-1)

9. Penn State (8-1)

10. Ole Miss (8-1)

11. Louisville (8-1)

12. Tennessee (7-2)

13. Oregon State (7-2)

14. Utah (7-2)

15. Missouri (7-2)

16. Oklahoma (7-2)

17. Oklahoma State (7-2)

18. Kansas (7-2)

19. LSU (6-3)

20. Tulane (8-1)

21. James Madison (9-0)

22. Notre Dame (7-3)

23. North Carolina (7-2)

24. Arizona (6-3)

25. Fresno State (8-1)

