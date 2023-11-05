Chilly night gives way to a warm start to the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve seen gorgeous conditions across the mountains today with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. The dry and mild conditions have helped to continue to fuel a few wildfires across the mountains. Unfortunately, there is not really a good chance of widespread rain for about 4 more days. With a clear sky and low humidity levels expect those temperatures to drop like a rock tonight, we will likely end up in the upper 30s in most locations across the coverage area. After scraping off a little frost from your windshields on Monday morning, we have a really nice day of weather on tap. High pressure will bring us sunshine and temperatures topping out in the lower 70s.

The election day forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds and just an ever so slight chance of a shower or two as a warm front surges across the mountains. Winds will become a bit gusty from the southwest as temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s for highs. Relief from the dry weather comes in the form of a cold front on Thursday which will also bring rain showers and colder temperatures lingering into Friday. Dry and cool weather returns for next weekend.

