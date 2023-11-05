Car crashes into Cracker Barrel

Car crashes into a London Cracker Barrel.
Car crashes into a London Cracker Barrel.(London-Laurel Rescue Squad)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers responded to a call at approximately 11:30 a.m. along Alamo Dr after a car went through the Cracker Barrel in London.

Three people had minor injuries that did not require a hospital visit.

One person was taken to Saint Joseph in London with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident happened after an elderly man confused his brake and gas pedals.

The driver was uninjured.

