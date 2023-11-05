AP Top 25 poll: Kentucky receives zero votes for second-straight week

Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary (13) looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Akron in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Michelle Haas Hutchins)(Michelle Haas Hutchins | AP)
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WYMT) - After week 10 of college football, the top nine teams remain untouched with Georgia staying at No. 1 for 21 straight weeks, tying the second-longest streak atop the poll. The last time the top nine teams stayed the same at this point in the season was Nov. 19, 2017.

Another notable mark, although not as positive, Southern California dropped out of the poll for the first time under head coach Lincoln Riley. Last week, USC placed at No. 24 but after losing to No. 5 Washington 52-42 on Saturday, the Trojans have no ranking heading into week 11.

Oklahoma State took down in-state rival Oklahoma 27-24, catapulting the Cowboys into the rankings for the first time and placing them above the now No. 17 Sooners at the No. 15 spot.

Kentucky received zero votes in the poll this week, despite winning on the road in Starkville.

Here is the AP Top 25 poll:

1. Georgia (9-0)

2. Michigan (9-0)

3. Ohio State (9-0)

4. Florida State (9-0)

5. Washington (9-0)

6. Oregon (8-1)

7. Texas (8-1)

8. Alabama (8-1)

9. Penn State (8-1)

10. Ole Miss (8-1)

11. Louisville (8-1)

12. Oregon State (7-2)

13. LSU (6-2)

14. Tennessee (7-2)

15. Oklahoma State (7-2)

16. Missouri (7-2)

17. Oklahoma (7-2)

18. LSU (6-3)

19. Kansas (7-2)

20. Tulane (8-1)

21. James Madison (9-0)

22. Notre Dame (7-3)

23. Arizona (6-3)

24. North Carolina (7-2)

25. Liberty (9-0)

