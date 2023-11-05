Ambulance present at LCA football game for first time this season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Last week, WKYT reported on an incident at a Fayette County High School football game. A player suffered a knee injury, and the game was delayed for nearly 45 minutes as they waited for an ambulance to arrive. We’ve since learned that Lexington Christian Academy doesn’t have ambulances at their games, either. However, one football coach took matters into his own hands to change that for the team’s game on Thursday night.

“We’re trying to set a precedent that, ‘Hey we care about our kids,” said Lexington Christian Academy football coach, Brett Setzer.

Brett Setzer says that in the past couple of seasons, the team has had some pretty bad injuries. Because there are no ambulances at their games, they have to call 911 and wait for someone to arrive.

“It has to be perfect in order to get somebody off-site in here rather than having them here and getting to it immediately,” said Setzer

Setzer says the school has tried to get ambulances at games in the past, but things haven’t worked out. After speaking with the team’s head coach, Setzer says he decided to pay to have an ambulance at their game on Thursday night.

“We’re just here to fill a void,” said Matthew Ward.

Matthew Ward is the Director of EMS for Alpha Event Medicine, the company Setzer arranged to have at LCA’s game.

“We provide the same medical treatment that most EMS agencies across the state of Kentucky provide. We can do that initial assessment, get vital signs, go ahead and start an IV if needed, give some pain management, get them out of the view and into a controlled atmosphere that’s a little more private,” Ward.

Setzer says when they travel for away games, other teams have ambulances.

“You don’t have an event until you have an event, and it’s a split second it happens. When you see those there, you’re like, ‘yeah, we’re good. We’ve got the right people, the right tools in place to take care of these kids,’” said Setzer.

He wants LCA’s players and visiting teams to feel that same sense of protection in Lexington.

“It’s something that I think we’ll get in the budget next year. I know the school, and they’ll make it happen,” said Setzer.

In the meantime, though, Setzer says he’s arranged to have an ambulance at the rest of LCA’s home games this season.

LCA has not responded to WKYT’s request for comment on this story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.