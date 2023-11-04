Yellow Jackets advance to round two with big win
Published: Nov. 4, 2023
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets hosted the Hazard Bulldogs for a round one battle in the Class 1A playoffs.
The contest was never in doubt as the Yellow Jackets ran away with the 60-12 win.
With the win, Williamsburg moves to 6-4. The Yellow Jackets will face Pikeville in round two.
A tough season ends at 1-10 for the Bulldogs.
