Yellow Jackets advance to round two with big win

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets hosted the Hazard Bulldogs for a round one battle in the Class 1A playoffs.

The contest was never in doubt as the Yellow Jackets ran away with the 60-12 win.

With the win, Williamsburg moves to 6-4. The Yellow Jackets will face Pikeville in round two.

A tough season ends at 1-10 for the Bulldogs.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.