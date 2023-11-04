Yellow Jackets advance to round two with big win

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets hosted the Hazard Bulldogs for a round one battle in the Class 1A playoffs.

The contest was never in doubt as the Yellow Jackets ran away with the 60-12 win.

With the win, Williamsburg moves to 6-4. The Yellow Jackets will face Pikeville in round two.

A tough season ends at 1-10 for the Bulldogs.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
Names released of men trapped under building
On Thursday, officials released the names of the two men who became trapped. Martin County...
Both bodies removed following Martin Co. building collapse
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Late night drug bust lands two in jail in Floyd County
KSP logo
KSP troopers and officers celebrated for promotions
We have a look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin County that...
Officials update rescue progress in Martin County collapse

Latest News

Betsy Layne Football
For the first time in school history, Betsy Layne has won a playoff game!
Round 1 Scores
Scores from across the mountains for round one of high school football playoffs
Fans in the Stands
Food City Fans in the Stands - Round 1
Knox Central visits Lawrence County in the first round of playoffs.
Lawrence County’s dominant win over Knox Central keeps season alive