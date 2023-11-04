WYMT, ARH present checks during ARH Game of the Week

Check Presentation
Check Presentation(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At Friday night’s ARH Game of the Week, East Ridge hit the road to take on the Floyd Central Jaguars.

During the game, a $1,000 check was presented to Floyd Central Athletic Director Tony Isaac.

A $1,000 check was also presented to East Ridge Athletic Director Josh Thacker.

WYMT and ARH are proud to invest in the future of healthcare, education and community involvement across Eastern Kentucky.

