WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime -- Saturday, November 4, 2023

WYMT Sports Overtime
By Armando Barry
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Armando Barry and Audrey Hausberger will break down Kentucky’s road game against Mississippi State, local college football games, and show highlights from around the SEC on Saturday’s ARH Sports Overtime.

ARH Sports Overtime will begin at 11:20 p.m. on WYMT.

The Wildcats traveled to Starkville to take on the Bulldogs, hoping to avoid four straight losses.

