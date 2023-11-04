WATCH: ARH Sports Overtime - November 3, 2023

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High school football playoffs are back, and teams from across the region are fighting for a championship.

For local scores from round one, click here.

You can catch up on local highlights from across the region below.

ARH Game of the Week & Knox Central vs. Lawrence County:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Food City Fans in the Stands & Local High School Football Highlights:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 & Local High School Football Highlights:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Take it to the Bank, Kentucky Football & Kentucky Basketball:

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.