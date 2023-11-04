UVA-Wise falls to 2-8 on the season

UVA-Wise Football
UVA-Wise Football(Sports Editor | WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WISE, VA. (WYMT) - The University of Virginia at Wise lost 52-7 to Carson-Newman Saturday.

UVA went down 38-0 at half, struggling to find footing on both sides of the ball.

Zane Whitson added to the lead for the Talons on a touchdown pass to Cade Meeks.

UVA did get on the board in the fourth quarter on a Jaevon Gillespie rushing touchdown.

The Cavaliers will finish the season next Saturday at home versus Wingate.

Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m.

