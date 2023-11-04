Two dead in Perry County fire

Fire
Fire(KTTC)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BULAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police confirmed that two people are dead following the fire.

The Jake’s Branch Fire Department responded to a fire in Bulan.

Jake’s Branch Fire Department was dispatched just before 12:30 p.m. to a house fire.

Troopers and Firefighters are unsure of the cause of the fire at this time.

We will update as more information becomes available.

