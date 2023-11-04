Scores from across the mountains for round one of high school football playoffs

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are scores from across the region for round one of the high school football playoffs.

You can also find highlights in the video player above.

For ARH Sports Overtime, click here.

THURSDAY (11/02):

Lynn Camp 8, Middlesboro 51

Knott Central 6, Shelby Valley 50

Estill County 12, Rockcastle County 49

Whitley County 6, Boyle County 41

Pulaski County 40, West Jessamine 6

FRIDAY (11/03):

Pineville 14, Paintsville 55

Harlan 6, Pikeville 49

Hazard 12, Williamsburg 60

Prestonsburg 7, Betsy Layne 21

Bracken County 26, Breathitt County 46

Leslie County 45, Carroll County 21

East Ridge 50, Floyd County 60

Pike Central 3, Martin County 43

Owen County 0, Somerset 36

Clay County 36, Belfry 56

Magoffin County 27, Bell County 62

Knox Central 6, Lawrence County 43

Wayne County 0, Corbin 63

Grant County 14, Johnson Central 54

Lincoln County 35, Perry Central 56

Letcher Central 13, Taylor County 50

Harlan County 6, Madison Southern 49

Montgomery County 0, North Laurel 54

East Jessamine 20, Southwestern 56

