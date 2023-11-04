Scores from across the mountains for round one of high school football playoffs
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are scores from across the region for round one of the high school football playoffs.
THURSDAY (11/02):
Lynn Camp 8, Middlesboro 51
Knott Central 6, Shelby Valley 50
Estill County 12, Rockcastle County 49
Whitley County 6, Boyle County 41
Pulaski County 40, West Jessamine 6
FRIDAY (11/03):
Harlan 6, Pikeville 49
Hazard 12, Williamsburg 60
Prestonsburg 7, Betsy Layne 21
Bracken County 26, Breathitt County 46
Leslie County 45, Carroll County 21
East Ridge 50, Floyd County 60
Pike Central 3, Martin County 43
Owen County 0, Somerset 36
Clay County 36, Belfry 56
Magoffin County 27, Bell County 62
Knox Central 6, Lawrence County 43
Wayne County 0, Corbin 63
Grant County 14, Johnson Central 54
Lincoln County 35, Perry Central 56
Letcher Central 13, Taylor County 50
Harlan County 6, Madison Southern 49
Montgomery County 0, North Laurel 54
East Jessamine 20, Southwestern 56
