PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville beat Harlan 49-6 Friday night.

The Panthers went up 29-0 in the first quarter behind a Sam Wright touchdown run and a Tayvian Boykins punt return touchdown.

Pikeville will play Williamsburg in the next round of the 1A football playoffs.

Harlan finishes their season 2-9.

