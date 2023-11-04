Perry Central handles Lincoln County at home

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry Central beat Lincoln County 56-35 Friday night.

The Commodore’s offense was firing on all cylinders.

Kizer Sloan continued his impressive play, finding his main man Noah Kilburn through the air on multiple occasions.

Seth Jackson had a great night on the ground as well.

Perry Central will play Boyle County in the next round.

