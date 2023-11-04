Paintsville tops Pineville at home to start the postseason

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paintsville Tigers topped the Pineville Mountain Lions at home in the first game of the postseason, 55-14.

Paintsville dominated from start to finish.

Tigers quarterback Alex Johnson called his own number for a 21-yard touchdown scramble to boost Paintsville to a 21-0 lead.

Pineville tried to stay in it with running back Kaiden Robbins, who made a cut back and racked up a big gain for the Mountain Lions.

Later, Johnson hit wide receiver Anderson Lauffer in stride, who brushed off four defenders, on a 35-yard catch-and-run.

On the next snap, Johnson hit Lucas Howard, who cruised into the endzone to increase the score to 28-0.

Paintsville advanced to the second round over Pineville, 55-14.

The Tigers will face Middlesboro in the second round on Friday, Nov. 3.

The time and location are still TBD.

