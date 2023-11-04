Martin County’s hot first quarter rolls the Cardinals to victory against Pike Central

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Martin County Cardinals returned home after a loss on the road, playing host to the Pike Central Hawks in the first round of playoffs.

An electric first quarter was jump-started by a 78-yard house call from senior running back Brock Messer, putting up the first points of the game and giving the Cardinals an early 7-0 lead.

That lead was expanded when junior running back Aiden Horn sprinted downfield and eventually found pay dirt to make it a two-score game.

The Hawks struggled offensively against a disruptive Martin County defense, a defense that would keep Pike Central out of the end zone for the entire game.

Pike Central was able to complete a field goal, but Martin County would find the end zone several more times to give the Cardinals a 43-3 win over the Hawks.

Josh Muncy’s squad advances to the second round of the playoffs and will take on the Betsy Layne Bobcats on Nov. 10.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.