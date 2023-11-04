Martin County’s hot first quarter rolls the Cardinals to victory against Pike Central

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Martin County Cardinals returned home after a loss on the road, playing host to the Pike Central Hawks in the first round of playoffs.

An electric first quarter was jump-started by a 78-yard house call from senior running back Brock Messer, putting up the first points of the game and giving the Cardinals an early 7-0 lead.

That lead was expanded when junior running back Aiden Horn sprinted downfield and eventually found pay dirt to make it a two-score game.

The Hawks struggled offensively against a disruptive Martin County defense, a defense that would keep Pike Central out of the end zone for the entire game.

Pike Central was able to complete a field goal, but Martin County would find the end zone several more times to give the Cardinals a 43-3 win over the Hawks.

Josh Muncy’s squad advances to the second round of the playoffs and will take on the Betsy Layne Bobcats on Nov. 10.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
Names released of men trapped under building
On Thursday, officials released the names of the two men who became trapped. Martin County...
Both bodies removed following Martin Co. building collapse
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Late night drug bust lands two in jail in Floyd County
KSP logo
KSP troopers and officers celebrated for promotions
We have a look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin County that...
Officials update rescue progress in Martin County collapse

Latest News

Williamsburg - Football
Yellow Jackets advance to round two with big win
Betsy Layne Football
For the first time in school history, Betsy Layne has won a playoff game!
Round 1 Scores
Scores from across the mountains for round one of high school football playoffs
Fans in the Stands
Food City Fans in the Stands - Round 1
Knox Central visits Lawrence County in the first round of playoffs.
Lawrence County’s dominant win over Knox Central keeps season alive