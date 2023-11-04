Lawrence County’s dominant win over Knox Central keeps season alive

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lawrence County Bulldogs welcomed the Knox Central Panthers to their turf during the first round of the playoffs on Friday.

The Bulldogs led 29-6 at the start of the third quarter.

Knox Central’s sophomore quarterback Mason Griffin tried to keep the Panthers in the game with a lobbed pass after nearly being sacked, but his pass fell in the hands of Bulldog William McDavid for an interception.

After chipping away on first downs with the help of multiple flags against Knox Central, the Bulldogs found the end zone again when McDavid found a slot up the middle to extend Lawrence County’s lead to 20.

After a completed extra point from the Bulldogs, Knox Central would again try to find some momentum, but it was cut short when Panther senior running back Steve Partin fumbled the ball on a tackle. Bulldog Cavin Williams jumped on the loose ball to hand the ball over to Alan Short’s squad.

Aside from a 43-6 victory for Lawrence County, the Bulldogs also celebrated senior Cody Crum hitting 1,000 yards rushing in the midst of the second half.

Crum looks to tack on more yards when the Bulldogs play Rockcastle County on Nov. 10.

