Lawrence County’s dominant win over Knox Central keeps season alive

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lawrence County Bulldogs welcomed the Knox Central Panthers to their turf during the first round of the playoffs on Friday.

The Bulldogs led 29-6 at the start of the third quarter.

Knox Central’s sophomore quarterback Mason Griffin tried to keep the Panthers in the game with a lobbed pass after nearly being sacked, but his pass fell in the hands of Bulldog William McDavid for an interception.

After chipping away on first downs with the help of multiple flags against Knox Central, the Bulldogs found the end zone again when McDavid found a slot up the middle to extend Lawrence County’s lead to 20.

After a completed extra point from the Bulldogs, Knox Central would again try to find some momentum, but it was cut short when Panther senior running back Steve Partin fumbled the ball on a tackle. Bulldog Cavin Williams jumped on the loose ball to hand the ball over to Alan Short’s squad.

Aside from a 43-6 victory for Lawrence County, the Bulldogs also celebrated senior Cody Crum hitting 1,000 yards rushing in the midst of the second half.

Crum looks to tack on more yards when the Bulldogs play Rockcastle County on Nov. 10.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
Names released of men trapped under building
On Thursday, officials released the names of the two men who became trapped. Martin County...
Both bodies removed following Martin Co. building collapse
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Late night drug bust lands two in jail in Floyd County
KSP logo
KSP troopers and officers celebrated for promotions
We have a look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin County that...
Officials update rescue progress in Martin County collapse

Latest News

Williamsburg - Football
Yellow Jackets advance to round two with big win
Betsy Layne Football
For the first time in school history, Betsy Layne has won a playoff game!
Round 1 Scores
Scores from across the mountains for round one of high school football playoffs
Fans in the Stands
Food City Fans in the Stands - Round 1