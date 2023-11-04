Johnson Central looks golden in round one win

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Armando Barry
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson Central Golden Eagles dominated Grant County in their opening round game, 54-14, on Friday, Nov. 3.

The Golden Eagles did what they are known for early; run the football between the tackles.

Johnson Central’s first two touchdowns came on their first two drives.

Quarterback Jacob Grimm tossed the ball to Christian Barnes for the Golden Eagles’ first score.

Then, Grimm sailed a ball downfield to wide receiver Seth Kliebert that placed them at the 2-yard line.

On the next snap, Grimm tossed it to Carter Conley who scampered outside the hashes for Johnson Central’s second touchdown.

The Golden Eagles went on to win, 54-14, and advanced to the second round.

The time and location of Johnson Central’s next game is still TBD.

