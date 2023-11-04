Two dead in Perry County fire
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BULAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police confirmed that two people are dead following the fire.
The Jake’s Branch Fire Department is fighting a fire in Bulan.
Jake’s Branch Fire Department was dispatched just before 12:30 p.m. to a house fire.
Troopers and Firefighters are unsure of the cause of the fire at this time.
We will update as more information becomes available.
