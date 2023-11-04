Food City Fans in the Stands - Round 1

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - To kick off the first round of the high school football playoffs, Harlan traveled to face the Pikeville Panthers.

The crowd received this week’s nod for Food City Fans in the Stands.

You can catch the segment in the video player above.

Pikeville secured the 49-6 win over Harlan.

With the win, the Panthers improved to 8-2.

Harlan finishes the season at 2-9.

