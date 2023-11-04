Floyd Central outlasts East Ridge in ARH Game of the Week

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Our ARH Game of the Week featured a 2A clash between the East Ridge Warriors and the Floyd Central Jaguars.

The two teams combined for 110 points in a back-and-forth affair.

The Jaguars outlasted the Warriors and secured the 60-50 shootout win.

East Ridge finishes the season at 5-6.

Floyd Central improves to 6-5 and will advance to the second round of the playoffs.

The Jaguars will play Shelby Valley.

