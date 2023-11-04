Florida roofing company offering a free AR-15 and turkey with roof purchase

Roof EZ based in Florida is offering a free AR-15 and turkey if you buy a new roof from them in November. (Source: WBBH)
By Gage Goulding, WBBH via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WBBH) - A roofing company in Florida is giving those who buy a new roof a turkey and an AR-15.

“The turkey will get you all sitting at the table so you can spend time together. The roof will protect your home, and the AR-15 will protect your family,” Roof EZ President Jason Polly said.

It’s a package deal that Polly thought couldn’t be better for his company to offer this Thanksgiving.

But he can’t take all the credit.

“I actually saw this idea from a company in Alabama,” Polly said. “I figured, ‘Hey, this is the most Florida thing you can do. Let’s do it.’”

But why choose an assault rifle?

“Everybody needs an AR-15,” Polly said. “The world’s a crazy place right now and they can get a roof and an AR-15 for protection on both ends.”

If you want in on the deal, you have to go through the same steps as if you were buying a gun. An area arms dealer in Cape Coral is the supplier.

“Everyone needs to know how to handle a gun, safely. You have to get a background check. You can’t have any felonies,” Polly said. “Once you pass your background check, you can go pick it up in three days.”

Polly added, “If they don’t want the AR-15, we’ll give them $500 off their roof.”

According to Polly, that’s how much the AR-15 is worth.

And he said his company has already sold a few packages.

“We’ve already got five to eight customers ready to go on the first day,” Polly said.

Copyright 2023 WBBH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, officials released the names of the two men who became trapped. Martin County...
Both bodies removed following Martin Co. building collapse
We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
Names released of men trapped under building
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Late night drug bust lands two in jail in Floyd County
Forest Fire
Fire crews fighting wildfire in Harlan County and Bell County
We have a look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin County that...
Officials update rescue progress in Martin County collapse

Latest News

Martin Co. Building collapse
Bodies of both men trapped in collapsed coal plant have been recovered
WYMT First Alert Weather
Dry and mild forecast for a few days
Roof EZ based in Florida is offering a free AR-15 and turkey if you buy a new roof from them in...
Florida roofing company giving free turkey, AR-15 with roof purchase
In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli troops are seen during a ground...
US and Arab partners disagree over the need for a cease-fire as Israeli strikes kill more civilians