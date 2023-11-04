For the first time in school history, Betsy Layne has won a playoff game!
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Betsy Layne beat Prestonsburg 21-7 Friday night.
It was a defensive slugfest for most of the game, with the Bobcats having a slight edge going into halftime 7-0.
Betsy Layne found their groove offensively in the second half, scoring 14 more points.
The Bobcats will play Martin County in the second round.
Prestonsburg finishes the year 5-6.
