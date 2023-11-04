Fall Fit Fest supports Cancer Survivors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Early Saturday morning, the North Lexington YMCA was abuzz with folks getting an active start to their weekend, all for a good cause.

Corey Donohoo, the Director of Operations at the North Lexington YMCA said, “This is our 2nd annual version of this event, and it’s free and open to the community. It is a fitness event open for all levels of exercisers.”

The Y’s Fall Fit Fest garnered community participation for multiple different events, such as a hip hop class, a water aerobics class, and even a chair exercise course.

“We want to get people moving no matter what their ability is, wherever they are coming in from,” stated Donohoo, “We want to meet them where they are so that if they need to start in the water because of a bone or joint challenge, or if they are ready to do some more high impact stuff like we see behind me, that’s fine as well.”

While the event was free, donations were excepted for the Livestrong program – a fitness course for those overcoming cancer battles. Their current goal is to raise $3000 dollars to fund the program.

“It is for adult cancer survivors. We offer that for free for them for 12 weeks, and we work with them individually but also in a group to make sure they have what they need to recover from their cancer treatment – whatever that may be.”

And whether they were participating for their own fitness or in honor of a loved one – today’s event was meant to encourage community members to prioritize their health. And the tribute wall was full of reasons to do just that.

“To make sure they can be strong and healthy, and continue that pathway to recovery from cancer,” reminded Donohoo.

