Fall Fit Fest supports Cancer Survivors

Fall Fit Fest supports Cancer Survivors
By Alexa Minton
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Early Saturday morning, the North Lexington YMCA was abuzz with folks getting an active start to their weekend, all for a good cause.

Corey Donohoo, the Director of Operations at the North Lexington YMCA said, “This is our 2nd annual version of this event, and it’s free and open to the community. It is a fitness event open for all levels of exercisers.”

The Y’s Fall Fit Fest garnered community participation for multiple different events, such as a hip hop class, a water aerobics class, and even a chair exercise course.

“We want to get people moving no matter what their ability is, wherever they are coming in from,” stated Donohoo, “We want to meet them where they are so that if they need to start in the water because of a bone or joint challenge, or if they are ready to do some more high impact stuff like we see behind me, that’s fine as well.”

While the event was free, donations were excepted for the Livestrong program – a fitness course for those overcoming cancer battles. Their current goal is to raise $3000 dollars to fund the program.

“It is for adult cancer survivors. We offer that for free for them for 12 weeks, and we work with them individually but also in a group to make sure they have what they need to recover from their cancer treatment – whatever that may be.”

And whether they were participating for their own fitness or in honor of a loved one – today’s event was meant to encourage community members to prioritize their health. And the tribute wall was full of reasons to do just that.

“To make sure they can be strong and healthy, and continue that pathway to recovery from cancer,” reminded Donohoo.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, officials released the names of the two men who became trapped. Martin County...
Both bodies removed following Martin Co. building collapse
Fire
Two dead in Perry County fire
We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
Names released of men trapped under building
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Late night drug bust lands two in jail in Floyd County
Forest Fire
Crews battling forest fires in several counties

Latest News

The celebration included a proclamation honoring veterans, a 21-gun salute from the London DAV...
Laurel County celebrates those who served
Whitesburg Fire Department Assistant Chief Joe Back
Friends and family remember the life of Whitesburg firefighter
Laurel County Clerk, Tony Brown, said they have seen a lot of growth in the number of early...
Early voting wraps up in Kentucky
Fire
Two dead in Perry County fire
WYMT First Alert WeatherNOW- Saturday Evening Update- 11/4/2023