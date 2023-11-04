Early voting wraps up in Kentucky

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds went to the polls in Laurel County for the last day of early voting for Kentucky.

Laurel County Clerk, Tony Brown, said they have seen a lot of growth in the number of early voters since early voting became an option to the community.

“Over the past few years having this, well since 2020 is when it really started, its really been a great benefit to the voters of Laurel County that perhaps cant get there on Tuesday or its more convenient for them to come earlier at a different time,” Brown said. “It has improved voting for Laurel County.”

Brown said more than five percent of community members took advantage of early voting this year and had approximately 700 voters on Saturday.

Brown said early voting has made it better and more accessible for people to make their voices heard.

Election Day is on Nov. 7th

