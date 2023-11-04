Early voting wraps up in Kentucky

Laurel County Clerk, Tony Brown, said they have seen a lot of growth in the number of early...
Laurel County Clerk, Tony Brown, said they have seen a lot of growth in the number of early voters since early voting became an option to the community.(Jack Demmler)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds went to the polls in Laurel County for the last day of early voting for Kentucky.

Laurel County Clerk, Tony Brown, said they have seen a lot of growth in the number of early voters since early voting became an option to the community.

“Over the past few years having this, well since 2020 is when it really started, its really been a great benefit to the voters of Laurel County that perhaps cant get there on Tuesday or its more convenient for them to come earlier at a different time,” Brown said. “It has improved voting for Laurel County.”

Brown said more than five percent of community members took advantage of early voting this year and had approximately 700 voters on Saturday.

Brown said early voting has made it better and more accessible for people to make their voices heard.

Election Day is on Nov. 7th

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, officials released the names of the two men who became trapped. Martin County...
Both bodies removed following Martin Co. building collapse
We have an aerial look at the building collapse at an idled coal production plant in Martin...
Names released of men trapped under building
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Late night drug bust lands two in jail in Floyd County
Forest Fire
Crews battling forest fires in several counties
The Richmond Regional Sports Park broke ground on Friday afternoon.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for multi-million dollar sports complex in Richmond

Latest News

Fire
Two dead in Perry County fire
WYMT First Alert WeatherNOW- Saturday Evening Update- 11/4/2023
.
Deadly crash in Owsley County
WYMT First Alert Weather
Dry and mild forecast for a few days