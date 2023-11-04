Dry and mild forecast for a few days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve seen a mild day for this first Saturday of November across the mountains. Clouds are thickening up a little a spotty shower can’t be completely ruled out tonight, but most of the region will be dry. As we go through the overnight clouds will stick around and our temperatures will fall into the mid-40s.

High pressure builds back into the region on Sunday, allowing our skies to go from mostly cloudy early in the day to clear by the afternoon. Highs will again be in the mid to upper 60s. We keep things dry on Monday and go even warm with highs in the lower 70s. Lows on Monday will be in the mid 50s.

A warm front surges across the region on Election day, increasing our clouds and temperatures and bringing just a small chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 70s on Tuesday and climb to mid-70s on Wednesday on what will likely be quite a windy day.

Our next best chance of rain arrives on Thursday and lingers through Friday as a potent cold front enters the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will fall quite a bit, going from near 70 early on Thursday into the upper 30s by Saturday morning.

