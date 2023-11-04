Deadly crash in Owsley County

.
.(WYMT)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT
BOONEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a deadly crash on Friday around 8 p.m.

It was a two-vehicle crash on KY-30 near KY-1411 in Owsley County.

Dennis Neeley, 69, of Booneville, was traveling on KY-30 when his vehicle crossed the center line.

This led to him hitting the vehicle of Cecil R. Tuner, 57, of Booneville.

Neeley suffered injuries that resulted in his death. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Jackson County Coroner.

Tuner was taken to Kentucky River Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

