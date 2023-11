CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Redhounds pitched a shutout in round one of the high school football playoffs, securing a 63-0 win over Wayne County.

In the last three games, Corbin has outscored its opponents 167-0.

The Redhounds improve to 11-0 and will play Taylor County in the second round.

Wayne County finishes the season at 6-5.

