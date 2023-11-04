Congressman McGarvey joins celebration honoring black veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Between 1877 and 1950 over 4,000 Black veterans who served in the Civil War, World War I and World War II were lynched in the South.

On Saturday, the National Association of Black Veterans along with Congressman Morgan McGarvey honored all of the black veterans’ lives lost on the battlefield and through injustices at home.

“Black veterans fought for freedom overseas and Jim Crow in the states,” McGarvey said.

Since the founding of the country, McGarvey says military service has offered the promise of a quality of life and freedom for black service members. He currently serves on the veteran’s committee. This year, McGarvey got a bill passed through the House of Representatives to honor all veterans.

”It makes sure we are looking out for their education benefits,” McGarvey said. “We know there is a history where not every veteran has gotten the education benefits, they have earned. The legislation we have passed is going to make it easier for veterans to come home when they take the uniform off.”

Sgt. Elijah Marrs was born enslaved in Shelby County and marched a group of Louisville men to be enlisted in the army. Sgt. Marrs was hailed as a civil war hero, but through the years, his story was forgotten. He is one of more than 600 black soldiers and veterans buried at the Greenwood Cemetery.

”The Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I, Korean War, and Vietnam War. There’s a lot of bravery and patriotism that is in this cemetery,” president of Greenwood Cemetery Community Partner Mike King said.

JoAnn Orr, an African American woman veteran, who served in the United States Army for twenty-five years, overcame prejudice during her enlistment. She remembers traveling from Texas back to Louisville and being confronted with racism. She attended Saturday’s ceremony as a reminder of how far black soldiers and veterans have come.

”You did good, and your country appreciates you,” said JoAnn Orr, Desert Storm Veteran. “It may have taken a while to get us here, but were are here. All of us gave some, but some of us gave all.”

