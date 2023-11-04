Cats and Bulldogs battle for the lead in tied all-time series

STARKVILLE, MS (WYMT) - Playing on the road in the Southeastern Conference is difficult in itself, but then add trying to climb your way out of a three-game losing streak hole by winning an SEC road game. This is exactly what Mark Stoops and the Football Wildcats hope to do when they meet with the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville on Saturday night.

“Traditionally, we have had a tough time down there, so we have to get that fixed and have great preparation this week and go on the road and get an SEC victory,” Stoops said during his weekly news conference on Monday. “It’s tough to do. It’s a very physical football team, veteran offensive line. [They are] very physical on both sides of the line of scrimmage. It always starts there. [Mississippi State is a] very good team and will be another big challenge.”

Both programs hoping to secure a leg up in the all-time series adds an extra incentive to Saturday’s challenge. The series is tied at 25-25 as the Cats and the Bulldogs have defended their home fields well over the years, as the home teams have triumphed in each game since 2015. However, the Bulldogs are playing without their starting QB Will Rogers and star running back Woody Marks.

Kentucky has yet to win in Starkville since 2008 when the Wildcats beat the Bulldogs by one point 14-13. Stoops hopes UK quarterback Devin Leary can expand on his stellar passing performance from last weekend while finding more of a balance with a strong run game.

“I hope that Devin builds some confidence from this (Tennessee) game,” Stoops said. “As an offensive unit, for a team that was so disruptive going into it, I thought our offensive line, our group, our plan was very good as far as protection. I want to say they had one TFL (tackle for loss) and one sack, for a group that was very disruptive. You think about Mississippi State defensively and you think about them the same way. Very disruptive guys bringing a lot of different pressures. In a hostile environment, we have to do a great job of making sure we have a great plan. Protect him [Leary] first. I’d like to see us have more balance than we did in this past game.”

Leary and the Big Blue Wall will need another strong performance as the Bulldogs have two of the best and most experienced linebackers in the league. Graduate student linebackers Jett Johnson and Nathaniel Watson lead the SEC in total tackles with 84 and 80. Watson also sits atop all others with eight sacks on the season.

“We know what to expect going down there, " Stoops said. “The defense is pretty much the same, very disruptive, very physical.”

The biggest difference Stoops anticipates facing in Starkville is a new style of offense without Mike Leach at the helm of the Bulldog program. Zach Arnett was named Mississippi State’s 35th head football coach in December of last year after serving as the program’s defensive coordinator for two seasons.

“Offensively, it always starts with the offensive line and their offensive line is really an experienced group,” Stoops said about the Bulldogs. “I think they have five seniors, if I am not mistaken, and a backup or two that play that are big and strong with a lot of reps under their belt at offensive line, so that’s a good place for them to start. It is very different, you know that, anytime you take a guy like Mike Leach out of the equation it is going to be different. It’s a different philosophy, different style, but equally as challenging, just in a different way.”

A win on Saturday will make UK bowl eligible for a school-record eighth straight season.

The Cats and the Bulldogs kick off at 7:30 p.m. You can watch the game on the SEC Network but you can also follow the Sports OT “X” (formerly known as Twitter) page for in-game updates and catch game highlights on Sports OT at 11:20 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.