BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Belfry Pirates extended their winning streak to six games following a 56-36 rout of Clay County in round one of the playoffs.

With the win, the Pirates improve to 8-3.

Belfry will face Bell County in round two.

Clay County finishes the season at 7-4.

