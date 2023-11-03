WYMT Week 11 Player of the Week: Perry Central’s Noah Kilburn

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Armando Barry
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry Central’s Noah Kilburn is named the week 11 Player of the Week after helping fuel the Commodores’ regular season finale win against Williamsburg.

“I think this has been the best season I’ve ever played and the best team I’ve ever played on and we just want to win,” Kilburn said.

93 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions was Kilburn’s stat line that led the ‘Dores to a 48-20 win over Williamsburg.

“Yeah, he’s a great athlete,” Commodore football head coach Mark Dixon said. “He’s made a lot happen for us this year. Last week, we put him on the defensive side of the ball as well. He usually just plays on the offensive side and he got two interceptions. Just tells what kind of athlete he is, you know, just this great football player.”

In his junior season at Perry Central, Kilburn hopes to use the skills that he’s developed to take his game up another notch.

“Mostly footwork and running a lot,” Kilburn said. “I just want to make it to the next level and win.”

One of the junior wide receiver’s best qualities is his leadership by example, which fueled the Commodores’ third quarter push to steal the game back in their favor.

“It takes a great leader to be out here on the field and somebody that wants to step up and have the ball in a big situation, you know, and that’s what he did,” Dixon said. “He wants to have the football in meaningful situations and obviously you saw that when he got in on defense and offense.”

Kilburn and the Commodores will start their playoff run on Friday, Nov. 3 at home against Lincoln County at 7:30 p.m.

